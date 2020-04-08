Unity of Irish people can control the coronavirus

By the end of this week, we will know where we are with the Covid-19 lockdown and if the measures taken have saved lives.

Health authorities have cautiously predicted that the so-called coronavirus surge will come between Friday, April 10 and and Tuesday, April 14.

The HSE and Department of Health have put a big health warning over this timeframe. Understandably, so.

The fact is this virus is not going anywhere soon. What we have been doing as a nation is pushing it back through the various measures.

Any notion that, come the end of April this will all be sorted could not be further from the truth.

But we can all play our part in reducing its impact in the short and long term.

It is vital that we remain locked down until told otherwise. This measure works. It works to stop the spread of the virus and works in saving lives. It protects the health service and front line workers who are there to help those who are very sick.

Even in lockdown, we must continue to follow other steps such as hand hygiene etc.

If we succeed in holding back the virus we will give ourselves some breathing space to prepare for the next round of the campaign against its spread.

And there may be more than the next round of measures.

At this point, most people are prepared for the long haul. People have accepted that there is no wonder cure. We hope for a vaccine but we cannot plan for something that does not exist or may not work.

Leo Varadkar was right to refer to 1916 when talking about the spirit that has been needed to face down this virus.

The unity of purpose that followed 1916 has been replicated in recent weeks in a different way, but the spirit of unity in our approach has been absolutely evident. We will need to show more in the months ahead but we can do this and beat the virus.