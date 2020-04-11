Laois Gardaí set up 'Chat Point' in Portlaoise

Laois Gardaí have set up a 'Chat Point' pop-up stand in Portlaoise to engage with the public during this difficult time.

The purpose of this initiative is to provide a ‘Chat Point’ at key locations where the public are allowed to travel. It is a pop up stand for Garda/Public interaction and an opportunity to support the community at a time of great challenge.

The booth is located outside of Mulhall's Supervalu in Lyster Square in Portlaoise.

Gardai say the primary focus of the stands is to answer questions persons might have, either about Garda services or local issues. Such issues could be identifying a person in need, conveying concerns for a friend or relative, a social issue that needs attention or just a chat. It provides a safe environment for both the Gardaí and the public.