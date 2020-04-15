Dublin Airport brilliantly refutes Gemma O'Doherty's claim that it was 'business as usual' over Easter weekend

Dublin Airport has clarified false claims circulated on social media that it was "business as usual" over the Easter weekend.

Former journalist and North Dublin election candidate, Gemma O’Doherty, is highly active on Twitter. Over the weekend, usually one of the busiest for Dublin Airport, Ms O’Doherty tweeted:

“While you’re being subjected to house arrest by an unelected government, here’s the list of flights that will land in the next 24 hours in Dublin Airport where it’s business as usual: no testing, no quarantine. Yet more proof of the farce that is #lockdownireland #Covid-19.”

In response to her tweet, Dublin Airport’s Twitter account sought to clarify the false claims - and did so in a factual and clinical thread.

We’d like to correct some errors in this tweet. Fact 1: We had fewer than 900 arriving & departing passengers yesterday. On a normal Easter Mon we’d have more that 100,000 pax. That’s not business as usual. The T1 baggage hall, arrivals area & the exit road all look v unusual. pic.twitter.com/8A0y7izWw4 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2020

"We’d like to correct some errors in this tweet. Fact 1: We had fewer than 900 arriving & departing passengers yesterday. On a normal Easter Mon we’d have more that 100,000 passengers. That’s not business as usual. The T1 baggage hall, arrivals area & the exit road all look v unusual.

"Fact 2: We’re open because Irish Government policy is that we’re open as an essential business to allow for the operation of vital cargo flights, such as medical supplies, and the repatriation of Irish citizens.

"Fact 3. Many passenger flights transport cargo in their belly holds.

"Fact 4: As we’ve said before, Ireland’s travel & health policies in relation to #COVID19 are decided by the State, based on expert health advice from @hpscireland/@hselive. HSE isn’t screening, as it says entry screening doesn't work and isn’t recommended by @WHO or by @ECDC_EU.

"Fact 5: HSE staff based at the airport have informed all arriving passengers for several weeks that they need to restrict their movements for 14 days. The Irish Govt’s general movement restrictions also apply i.e. people need to stay at home.

"Fact 6: At all times since the outbreak of this public health crisis @DublinAirport has followed the health & travel guidelines that have been set out by the Irish State. Like other airports throughout the world, we adhere to policies set by our respective national governments."

Finally, they finished the thread in spectacular fashion: “One of the few businesses that seems to be operating as usual, is your business of peddling untruths."