Overnight water restrictions in place to safeguard the supply for Ballyroan

Irish Water and Laois County Council is advising customers on the Ballyroan public water supply that essential overnight water restrictions are required.

The restrictions are in place tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow night from 10pm until 7am on both nights. The restrictions are required to allow a local reservoir to re-fill. It can take a number of hours for normal water supply to be restored to all impacted customers as the network refills.

Customers in these areas are asked to be mindful of how they use water. However, it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing.

While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute.

Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering car rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use. People with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required.

There are more tips on how to conserve water in your home on their website at www.water.ie/conservation/