Laois Offaly TD calls on the HSE to do more to protect staff and patients at St Fintan’s Hospital

The HSE must do more to protect patients and staff at St Fintan’s Hospital, Portlaoise, says Sinn Féin’s Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

Nine residents at the Maryborough Centre for Psychiatry of Old Age died over the recent Bank Holiday weekend, with eight of the deceased testing positive for Covid-19.

“The deaths of over one third of the Patients last weekend has shocked people in the local Community. It is also very traumatic for the Staff and the Families of the deceased and I extend my deepest sympathy to them, said Mr Stanley.

“I am informed that the vast majority of the remaining seventeen patients have also tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am aware that there was staffing issues due to a lot of staff out sick and a real shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which is now being addressed.

“As a local TD I want the HSE to do everything possible to ensure that the maximum protection is put in place for the Staff and the remaining Patients at St Fintan’s Hospital. I have contacted the HSE with regard to having adequate Staff on site and to ensure that all other resources that are needed at this critical time be put in place immediately.”