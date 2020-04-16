Michael Healy-Rae has a new penpal from Laois by the looks of it

Michael Healy-Rae, the Independent TD from the Kingdom, has taken to Twitter to share a heartwarming piece of post all the way from Co. Laois.

The Kilgarvan native is a member of the well-known Healy-Rae clan with deep political ties. Michael has served in Leinster House since 2011 and he topped the polls in Kerry in the last two general elections, easily reclaiming his seat while his brother, Danny, was also re-elected.

The postcard he received from an anonymous Laois child was sent using one of 5,000,000 free postage-paid postcards rolled out by An Post last month to enable people of all ages to post a message of love and support during these difficult times.

All the way from Co.Laois.



Always nice to get positive post pic.twitter.com/9AsGT5bdXk — Michael Healy-Rae (@MHealyRae) April 16, 2020

It's great to see the postcards being put to good use!