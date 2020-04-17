Laois sports clubs going that extra (few thousand) miles for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign

The unwavering support for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign shows no signs of letting up anytime soon as nearly every sporting club in Laois has weighed in behind the 1-year-old from Ballybrittas.

The Do it for Dan campaign was launched in early March for the son of Laois footballing greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley) Donoher, 1-year-old Dan was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

Dan was diagnosed with the rare genetic neuromuscular disease back in December which has a life expectancy of 18-24 months. A groundbreaking treatment, Zolgensma, is available in the US but at a cost of 2.1 million dollars for a once-off infusion. The treatment can substantially improve quality of life, and survival rates of this horrific disease.

More than 20,000 people have donated a total in excess of €750,000 to the GoFundMe page.

The public has been gripped by a wide array of fundraisers over the last number of weeks including skills challenges, free-throws, jersey raffles and the majority of GAA clubs in Laois have followed Park-Ratheniska's lead by collectively running large distances.

On Easter Sunday, Park-Ratheniska raised over €12,000 by running 500km in a day, with each member running a 5k or 10k route within the 2km range of their homes. Now, a whole host of clubs have jumped on board to stage their own with varying targets.

Below, we have a round-up of upcoming fundraisers for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign. If you know of one we may have missed, please let us know by emailing news@leinsterexpress.ie.

'Do it for Dan' fundraisers:

