Laois sports clubs going that extra (few thousand) miles for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign

Greg Mulhall

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

Email:

greg.mulhall@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois sports clubs going that extra (few thousand) miles for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign

The unwavering support for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign shows no signs of letting up anytime soon as nearly every sporting club in Laois has weighed in behind the 1-year-old from Ballybrittas.

The Do it for Dan campaign was launched in early March for the son of Laois footballing greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley) Donoher, 1-year-old Dan was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

Dan was diagnosed with the rare genetic neuromuscular disease back in December which has a life expectancy of 18-24 months. A groundbreaking treatment, Zolgensma, is available in the US but at a cost of 2.1 million dollars for a once-off infusion. The treatment can substantially improve quality of life, and survival rates of this horrific disease. 

More than 20,000 people have donated a total in excess of €750,000 to the GoFundMe page.

The public has been gripped by a wide array of fundraisers over the last number of weeks including skills challenges, free-throws, jersey raffles and the majority of GAA clubs in Laois have followed Park-Ratheniska's lead by collectively running large distances.

On Easter Sunday, Park-Ratheniska raised over €12,000 by running 500km in a day, with each member running a 5k or 10k route within the 2km range of their homes. Now, a whole host of clubs have jumped on board to stage their own with varying targets. 

Below, we have a round-up of upcoming fundraisers for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign. If you know of one we may have missed, please let us know by emailing news@leinsterexpress.ie.

'Do it for Dan' fundraisers:

Laois Athletics 2,000k in a day

- https://www.facebook.com/donate/860415501100300/10222866256624904/

Timahoe Ladies Gaa - Pass the Baton to make Dan’s treatment happen 

https://www.facebook.com/donate/222797058800407/

Crettyard GFC Walk/Run 400k for #DoItForDan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2877145675687815/

Ballyroan Abbey and Ballyroan ladies 400km run/walk for #doitfordan20

https://www.facebook.com/donate/252734209453190/10157693075569160/

St. Joseph's GAA Walk/Run 400km in a day for #DoitforDan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/321328492175845/

Emo GAA / St Pauls Ladies 400km ina DAY for #doitfordan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/644938142736975/

Graiguecullen Footballers 400km run/walk in a day for #doitfordan20

https://www.facebook.com/donate/3297613876935410/

Arles/Killeen 400KM in a day/ Biggest Looser Fundraiser #DoItForDan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/639242946897642/

Portlaoise GAA Club - 1000km in a day #DoitforDan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/276430420035874/

O'Dempsey's GAA 400km in a day for #DoItForDan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2710023699226018/

Camán Camross #doitforDan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/220652219156210/

Round Tower Rovers FC 300k in a day for #doitfordan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/246622756724940/

Courtwood & St Conleths Footballers - 400km Run for #doitfordan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/3668535246553130/

Killeshin Men’s and Ladies Footballers 400km in a Day #DoitforDan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/227451208480476/

RathdowneyErrill and St. Brigids 400km for Dan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/520673558823159/

Rosenallis GAA Club - 400km in a day #DoitforDan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2440088042970312/

St. Fintans Mountrath GAA Club 500km in a day run #doitfordan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/231164338198935/

Annanough 300k walk/run #doitfordan

https://www.facebook.com/donate/536714243944476/

St. Lazarians Abbeyleix Hurling and Camogie Club 400km in a day

https://www.facebook.com/donate/809000126291013/10168283427832037/