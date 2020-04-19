Virtual Lip Sync Battle raises a smashing €91,000 for the Do it for Dan campaign

A virtual Lip Sync Battle has proved a smash hit for the Do it for Dan campaign has raised a phenomenal €91,000 to help save the life of a little Laois boy.

On December 6, baby Dan Donoher son of Laois GAA players Niall & Aisling Donoher was diagnosed with a severe type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy)condition. It is an extremely rare and progressive illness, damaging the muscles used for swallowing, speaking and breathing along with requiring ventilatory support.

When Lip Sync Battles Ireland was approached they did not hesitate in putting their full resources into the fundraising campaign which is hoping to gather $2.1 million to send Dan to the USA.

The Lip Sync was held virtually due to the Covid-19 restrictions on April 18.

"We are delighted to say that Saturday night's show took a huge step forward towards the financial goal when over €91K was raised from a combination of voting and the very generous support of business sponsors," says Martin Foran of Lip Sync Battles.

A massive debt of gratitude was extended to their sponsors who were so generous while a special mention was given to Laois GAA and Permanent TSB who came on board as our main show sponsors.

Lip Sync Battles made it very clear from the outset that there would be absolutely no expense involved for their services.

"We would like to acknowledge the team at Lip Sync Battles Ireland, Darragh Kelly who put the whole production together, Alan Shortt who was amazing and funny presenting the show on Saturday, Orna Phelan who prepared and produced the acts for the show and Martin Foran who coordinated the whole concept.

"The professionalism, drive and ideas Lip Sync Battles brought to the table were exceptional and Saturday night's show was a culmination of all that hard work over the previous few weeks," said a statement from the organising committee.

Thanks were also extended to the special guest judges Evanne Ni Chuillin, Davey Fitzgerald, Aidan O Shea and Kathryn Thomas.

The organisers would like to acknowledge all the people in the media who spread the word in the lead up through print and online press to social media and radio. They also acknowledged Paul Dargan for his fabulous graphics that enhanced the promotion of this event greatly.

The organising committee would like to thank Pat O Sullivan for his personal drive and great sporting contacts and the committee of Alice Donoher, Orna Phelan, Paul Dargan, David Donoher, Tracey Lawlor (O'Leary) & Martin Foran

Last but not least, the show would not have been possible without the fantastic acts who pulled out all the stops and imagination to fine-tune their acts and give us a brilliant nights entertainment, from Shanahoe Co Laois to the coast of Kerry, from Cork to Courtwood, Meath to Galway and back through Offaly and of course not forgetting Stradbally and Timahoe.

While the curtain has come down on the Virtual Lip Sync Battle fundraising, Lip Sync Ireland says their work continues to reach the ultimate goal for Dand and his family.

Up until recently there was no cure. However, a ground breaking treatment called Zolgensmahas now become available in America which costs $2.125 million, making it the most expensive treatment in the world. Zolgensma can be a one-time, life-saving treatment that allows for children with SMA to function in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.