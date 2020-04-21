Good news! The sun is coming back with temps hitting 20C by Thursday, says forecaster

‪Good news! The sun is coming back from Monday and it will get milder each day, hitting 20C by Thursday, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

‪He said: "Feeling much cooler near the East coast with the Easterly wind, especially [Monday] and Tuesday when the breeze will be strong."

Temperature weather chart for Thursday below:

Alan added: "A glorious dry week with lots of sunny spells.‬"