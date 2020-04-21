Laois division of Irish Red Cross appeals for supplies to make much-needed scrubs for frontline staff

The Irish Red Cross Laois Area division is appealing for cotton and elastic supplies to continue making vital scrubs and face masks for frontline staff battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a post on their Facebook page, they said:

"We are appealing for help to source cotton. Our member Doris and her team are busy working away making facemasks and scrubs for nursing homes & hospitals.

"All this is done voluntary and anybody who needs them can get in touch through this page or by ringing 0879276507. These are offered completely free.

"With this in mind we are now opening our unit in Mountrath from 8pm to 9pm Tuesday & Wednesday and if anybody locally has any spare cotton i.e bed linen (if used needs to be boil washed) please drop them in. If your out shopping maybe pick up a sheet or duvet. If you are not local to Mountrath we can arrange collection.

"We are also looking for any spare elastic between 5mm and 8mm for face makes.

"Please support us as we try to support those on the frontline," they finished.

To contact the Irish Red Cross Cross Laois Area division you can do so via their Facebook Page or by calling 0879276507.