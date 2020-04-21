Laois secondary school boosted by news of more classrooms

A Portlaoise secondary school is set to undergo significant expansion, according to Laois Offaly TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan who has announced that additional accommodation has been approved for Portlaoise College.

Minister Flanagan said he has received confirmation this afternoon from the Minister for Education, Mr Joe Mc Hugh, that Portlaoise College has been approved a number of extra classrooms under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2020.

Details of the additional accommodation is as follow:

2x General classrooms, 2x Computer rooms, 1x Canteen/Welfare facility, 1 x Kitchen and 2 classroom SEN Base (Funded by DoES)

4 x General classrooms, 2x Computer rooms, 1x Stem room, 1x Gym room and Ancillary (Funded by SOLAS)

“This is good news and will be of huge benefit to the school and it’s students. While construction sites are currently closed, the pipeline of projects in design continues to be progressed albeit in an online and remote working environment.

"Minister Mc Hugh has also confirmed that his Department continues to engage with School Patrons and relevant schools in relation to necessary school accommodation provision for the 2020/21 school year in light of any impact of COVID-19 on project delivery timescales and develop and implement contingency arrangements as required,” said Minister Flanagan.