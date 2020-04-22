'We can still recycle and not illegally dump,' shocking incident near major Irish road
Shocking!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
"We can still recycle and not illegally dump," said Gardaí after a shocking fly-tipping incident near a major Irish road.
During the Covid-19 lockdown, the Garda Commercial Unit identified this illegal dumping (pictured above) on Tuesday near the N7.
Gardaí said: "We have identified the person involved and have passed on details to the local Council to prosecute."
In these #Covid19 times we can still recycle & not illegally dump. Our Commercial Unit identified this illegal dumping y/day near the N7. We have identified the person involved & have passed on details to local Council to prosecute.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/vyOl37YztP— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 22, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on