Laois-Offaly TD pledges to shave his head in aid of the Do it for Dan campaign

Half the county is going around sporting shaved or dyed heads of hair in aid of the Do it for Dan campaign, and now a local Laois Offaly Fianna Fail TD Sean Fleming has pledged to join in.

A native of The Swan but living in Castletown, Deputy Fleming has vowed to shave his head if the Castletown GAA & Naomh Éamann Camogie Club's 500km in a Day fundraiser in aid of the Do it for Dan campaign reaches €10,000 by this Saturday, April 25.

The clubs have raised over €8,500 since the fundraiser launched last week, meaning they are only €1,500 shy of reaching their target for Deputy Fleming to shave his full head of hair.

Clubs across the county, and indeed the whole country. have been organising fundraisers towards the campaign for little Laois boy Dan Donoher. The campaign was launched in early March for the son of Laois footballing greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley) Donoher, 1-year-old Dan was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

Dan was diagnosed with the rare genetic neuromuscular disease back in December which has a life expectancy of 18-24 months. A groundbreaking treatment, Zolgensma, is available in the US but at a cost of 2.1 million dollars for a once-off infusion. The treatment can substantially improve quality of life, and survival rates of this horrific disease.

To date, over €1.3 million has been raised of their €2 million goal through extensive fundraising efforts across the country.

To donate to the Castletown GAA & Naomh Éamann Camogie Club's 500km in a Day fundraiser, you can do so HERE or below: