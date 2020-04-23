Do it for Dan reaches the €1.5 million milestone on GoFundMe #DoItForDan

The Do it for Dan fundraising campaign for Laois boy Dan Donoher has reached the €1.5 million mark on GoFundMe.

Over 65,000 individuals or groups have donated to the fundraiser launched just 48 days to get little Dan the treatment he so richly deserves. On Sunday night just past, April 19, they reached the halfway point of their €2 million goal.

Their fundraising efforts have swept the nation in recent weeks, not just in their native Laois but all corners of the country. Notable donors include Irish soccer captain Seamus Coleman and his teammate Darren Randolph, MMA star Conor McGregor and Pippa O'Connor Ormond alongside a string of other high-profile sportspeople donating and auctioning memorabilia.

The family, Niall, Aisling, Dan and his beloved dog Bobby, also featured on yesterday's RTÉ Six One news where they told Dan's story.

Dan, the son of Laois footballing greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley) Donoher, celebrated his first birthday just three weeks ago. In December of last year, Dan was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

The rare genetic neuromuscular disease has a life expectancy of 18-24 months. A groundbreaking treatment, Zolgensma, is available in the US but at a cost of 2.1 million dollars for a once-off infusion. The treatment can substantially improve quality of life, and survival rates of this horrific disease.

Many fundraisers are underway to help Dan's parents Niall and Aisling send their little boy the USA for life-saving treatment, with over 20 Laois sports clubs alone set to stage events this weekend.

To donate, you can do so via the button below or at this link - HERE