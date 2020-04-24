Parents of Laois boy Ciarán Treacy 'devastated' at early release of drunk driver

The parents of little Ciarán Treacy from Laois who was killed by a drunk driver are "devastated" that he has been released early from prison.

Portarlington boy Ciarán was killed in 2014 aged 4 and his mother Gillian badly injured when Finbarr O'Rourke from Portlaoise smashed his car into theirs while drunk.

The Irish Daily Star has today reported that O'Rourke, 41, has been released after serving four of his seven and a half year sentence.

They report that he left a facility in Wicklow yesterday Thursday April 23 after serving four years.

He was originally sentenced to seven and a half years in 2016 after being convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of Ciaran Treacy.

Gillian Treacy told the Leinster Express today that they are devastated. The family are too upset to comment further for the moment.

Gillian and Ronan Treacy went on to front a national campaign for the Road Safety Authority against drink driving, with Ciarán at the heart of it, helping to cut the rate of drink driving in Ireland.

Ciarán's sixth anniversary occurred last Friday April 17.