BREAKING: 'Do it for Dan' campaign announce they're almost at their €2 million target

The 'Do it for Dan' fundraising campaign for little Laois boy Dan Donoher is believed to almost be at their €2 million euro goal to get him his life-saving treatment in America.

Just 49 days after 'Do it for Dan' was launched to raise funds for the one-year-old son of former Laois footballers Niall and Aisling Donoher, the campaign organisers have made a major announcement via their Facebook page:

"We’ve almost done it for Dan!!! This is unbelievable!

"To anyone about to commence fundraising activity, thank you sincerely for your support and for the work you have done but we ask that you please hold on progressing activity as we are currently totalling all funds raised and believe we have reached our goal!

"To all of the amazing clubs, families and fundraisers who are in the midst of their activity, please give it one last push to make sure we get over the line!

"With current live fundraisers close to completion and with direct donations we believe we have DONE IT FOR DAN!"