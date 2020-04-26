WATCH Do it for Dan parents thank everyone for the 'amazing' support after reaching €2 million target

Niall and Aisling Donoher have thanked everybody who has done it for their son Dan by helping them raise €2 million to bring their son to the United States for potentially life-saving treatment.

The couple thanked the public on social media on Sunday after reaching the target on Friday night, April 24. Their main Go Fund Me page shows €1.8 million had been raised by Sunday evening but countless other funds in other platforms make up the balance. More than 86,000 donations have been made to the main account.