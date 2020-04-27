Major Garda operation to enforce Covid-19 regulations to continue through May Bank Holiday weekend

An Garda Síochána has today announced the continuation of its major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced as part of COVID-19 public health guidelines.

The operation – Operation Fanacht - will once again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

The Operation will run from 7am on Tuesday, April 28 until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday night, May 4.

It will again involve large-scale checkpoints on many main routes, and thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages.

The operation will also see Gardaí conduct high visibility patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.

Operation Fanacht previously ran from 8 April until 13 April inclusive in the run-up to, and during, the Easter Weekend.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "When we last ran Operation Fanacht there was a high level of compliance from the public. It is vital that we see that again.

"I want to thank the public for their co-operation so far. We know it has not been easy and has required significant sacrifices.

"We need this compliance to continue. This is a critical week for the country. If we all work together, we can help save the lives of our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues,” commented Deputy Twomey.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey added that it had been long planned to run Operation Fanacht again during this week in the run up to and over the May Bank Holiday weekend.