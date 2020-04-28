Fewer cars on the road 'does not mean that speed limits do not apply,' say Gardaí
Take note...
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Fewer cars on the road "does not mean that speed limits do not apply," say Gardaí.
Naas Roads Policing Unit caught a driver doing 97km/h in a 60km/h zone recently.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
Check out the Garda tweet below:
Just because there are less cars on the road it does not mean that speed limits do not apply. Naas RPU caught a driver doing 97kmh in a 60kmh zone recently. FCPN issued to the driver.#ArriveAlive#StayHome pic.twitter.com/h0VQ7NvLLL— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 28, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on