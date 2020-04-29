Laois community sends message to frontline workers with thoughtful display

The Alyward and Clancy families in Durrow have come together to send a special message to our frontline workers battling Covid-19.

The display was erected by the two families as a symbol of unity and support with our frontline workers who continue to battle on the coalface of the Covid-19 pandemic. Their message, painted on four silage bales, says simply, "Thank you frontline workers. Stay safe."