Laois community sends message to frontline workers with thoughtful display
The Alyward and Clancy families in Durrow have come together to send a special message to our frontline workers battling Covid-19.
The display was erected by the two families as a symbol of unity and support with our frontline workers who continue to battle on the coalface of the Covid-19 pandemic. Their message, painted on four silage bales, says simply, "Thank you frontline workers. Stay safe."
