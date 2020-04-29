Imperative to stick with the Covid-19 restrictions urges hospital chief y

Sticking with the restrictions to contain Covid-19 has had a positive effect but it is vital that we stay the course, according Trevor O’Callaghan CEO of Dublin Midlands Hospital Group in his weekly update to the community.

“We are now in our 7th week of Government Covid-19 restrictions and acknowledge the efforts the public and staff have made to adhere to the restrictions. It is imperative that we keep this up as it is having a positive impact. It has had a stabilising effect on our acute services, albeit some of our ICUs remain in surge. Our hospitals are seeing further presentations and admissions to our EDs, and many hospitals reporting that those admissions are people who are non-covid and very sick,”

He urged people who are ill to act on their symptoms by going to hospital or GP.

“It is so important that people know that if you are feeling particularly unwell, particularly with signs of symptoms of stroke or heart failure that you immediately seek medical advice and attention.

“GPs and GP Out of Hours Services are available in the first instance to support you. If you have an emergency, please do not delay and attend your nearest Emergency Department.

“We also want to assure you that extensive work has been undertaken by hospitals to ensure we protect those who are attending for our services and we want to reassure our patient population,” he said.