Help is at hand for Covid-19 staff stress says Portlaoise hospital manager

The public and health service staff have been encouraged to use mental health supports.

Michael Knowles, General Manager Portlaoise Hospital.

“In recent weeks the Department of Health has launched a national mental health campaign #Together. These are really tough times and we need to acknowledge and support our staff and their mental health but also the wider community. These are really stressful times but there is a wealth of resources available.

“I would urge people to visit www.gov.ie/together and familiarise yourself with the support that is available to you. In particular, for our staff the psycho-social response efforts being developed by our CHO partners are also available to Hospital staff. If you are a staff member and need this service, contact your line manager immediately who can provide you with this information,” he said.

He acknowledged the support of clinical and nursing colleagues who are working with long term residential units.

“We want to provide confidence and assurances to the management in these units by working with their own GPs and clinical teams so we can all pull together for these residents in these challenging times,” he said..