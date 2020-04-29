Weekend Covid-19 PPE delivery to Portlaoise hospital

The organisers of an effort to supply crucial Covid-19 Personal Protection Equipment to Portlaoise hospital expect a shipment in Laois this week after many generous donations and other types of help from the public.

The Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee and the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital worked with Colgan's Sports to import thousands of gowns and masks from China.

The fundraiser reached its €20,000 goal last weekend. The money will be used to to supply 10,000 disposable gowns and 10,000 face masks to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise who are at the coalface of fighting the virus. The equpment is vital so that they do not get sick or spread it around the hospital or at home.

Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee secretary John Hanniffy thanked everybody who got on board and donated cash or cleared obstacles that guaranteed a supply.

Mr Hanniffy extended thanks to Tony Duncan, former solicitor here in Portlaoise who he said has very "generously donated" €5,000 to the PPE appeal.

He also thanked Laois Offaly TD and Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan for arranging the shipment with the Chinese Embassy.

Mr Hannify said the gowns are already manufactured and waiting to be transported while masks are being secured.

The expectation is that the PPE will have been shipped to Portlaoise by this weekend.

The initiative is among many ongoing efforts to supply equipment to the Portlaoise frontline.