Covid-19 hit households face carbon tax fuel hike
Carbon tax rise to foot just transition
Covid-19 hit households will have to pay higher carbon taxes on fuel from May 1.
Carbon Tax will now be €26 per tonne, goin up by €6.
This adds €2.73 to a bag of 40kg coal.
An extra 0.59c will be levied onto bale of briquettes while additional €65 will be added to a fill of 900 litre home heating oil.
The tax was announced in the 2020 budget last October.
When announced the increase was expected to raise €90m in 2020. The Minister for Finance said all the money would be ringfenced to fund new climate action measures, assisting Bord na Mona workers especially in the midlands.
