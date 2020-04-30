Covid-19 hit households face carbon tax fuel hike

Covid-19 hit households will have to pay higher carbon taxes on fuel from May 1.

Carbon Tax will now be €26 per tonne, goin up by €6.

This adds €2.73 to a bag of 40kg coal.

An extra 0.59c will be levied onto bale of briquettes while additional €65 will be added to a fill of 900 litre home heating oil.

The tax was announced in the 2020 budget last October.

When announced the increase was expected to raise €90m in 2020. The Minister for Finance said all the money would be ringfenced to fund new climate action measures, assisting Bord na Mona workers especially in the midlands.