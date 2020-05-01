Minister confirms Dept are aware of six clusters of Covid-19 in meat processing plants

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that his department are aware of six clusters of Covid-19 in beef plants.

Michael Creed was speaking in the Dáil last night and was responding to a parliamentary question from Laois-Offaly TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture, Brian Stanley.

Deputy Stanley raised concerns about social distancing at a Roscrea meat plant where he claimed there had been a Covid-19 outbreak: “I particularly want to raise the issue at Rosderra Meats.

“There are approximately 350 workers on the factory floor there. Up to 140 of them were out sick throughout last week and 120 tested positive for the virus.

In response, Mr Creed said “All I can say is that is not the information available to our department.

“We have staff in those places and we have contracted temporary veterinary inspectors. I want to say that is certainly not the case on the basis of the information available to me.”

“There has been engagement by those meat plants. HSE staff and officials from my department have been involved. The feedback to me is that there has been strong cooperation.

Mr Creed confirmed the Department was “aware of six clusters, five in processing plants and one in a de-boning plant”.

One such meat processing facility in Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath has closed due to a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on site.

Dawn Meats has temporarily closed its plant in Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath just over seven miles from Tullamore. The company says it took the measure ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

Four cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at the facility. The company says the decision to halt production in Kilbeggan will have no impact on its ability to supply customers or receive cattle from farmers throughout its network of plants.