Gardaí seize 300 prescription tablets believed to have been bought illegally online

Gardaí have seized 300 prescription tablets believed to have been bought illegally online.

On April 30, members attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Skibbereen Gardaí, stopped and searched a man and a woman in Skibbereen.

As a result Gardaí seized €900 of prescription tablets that are suspected to be both Limovan and Valium (subject to analysis).

It is suspected that these tablets were purchased over the internet and delivered by post. No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

The tablets will now be forwarded for analysis and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

It is illegal to purchase prescription medication on the internet.

Tablets bought through the dark web or other illegal sources pose a real danger to the health of individuals who consume them as the exact makeup and content of the tablet is unknown.

On previous occasions this has resulted in death or caused severe health risks.

Any person with any information on the illegal importation, sale or supply of prescription drugs should contact their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.