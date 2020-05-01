Government Covid-19 roadmap reveals schools reopening phase for pupils and details childcare steps

The Government's new 'Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business' out of the Covid-19 lockdown all but confirms that schools and colleges will not reopen before the summer while creches will open up earlier but first for only essential workers.

Education is referred to in two of the five phases which begin on May 18.

Phase 1

• Opening of school and college buildings for access by teachers for organisation and distribution of remote learning

There are no other references until phase five which has not been given a commencement date. The Government is aiming for August 20 to complete Phase 5.

Phase 5

 Commence opening on phased basis at the beginning of the academic year 2020/21:

 Primary and secondary schools.

 Universities, 3rd level education centres and adult education centres.

Childcare is referred to in phases 1,3,4.

Phase 1

 DCYA-supported in-reach service where registered childcare workers provide support in an essential healthcare worker’s home.

Phase 3

 Opening of crèches, childminders and preschools for children of essential workers in a phased manner with social distancing and other requirements applying.

Phase4

 Opening of crèches, childminders and preschools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing phased basis (e.g. one day per week) and slowly increasing thereafter.