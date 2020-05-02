BREAKING: Another 25 people have sadly died in Ireland from Covid-19

The coronavirus Covid-19 death toll in Ireland has risen by another 25 announced this Saturday May 2.

The The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced that the total number who have died has now reached 1,286* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 2 May, the HPSC has been notified of 343 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 30 April (20,742 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,785 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 368 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,973 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,277 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,226 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,156 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%