Green Party agree to talk grand coalition government deal with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

The Green Party TDs and Senators have given the seal of approval to their leadership to sit down with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to form a grand coalition government.

The Greens issued a statement on Sunday afternoon after a reported number of days of talks.

"The Green parliamentary party have decided today to enter formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael with a view to developing a programme for government.

"We are conscious of the huge challenges facing any Government in the Covid-19 crisis.

"The party will now work with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to develop a deal that respects our mandate with a view to presenting that agreement to Green Party members for approval.

"Green Party approval of any programme for government will require the support of 2/3 of the Green Party voting membership.

"Any proposal must be transformative on climate action and commit to strong progress towards a more sustainable and fairer society.

"If this is not the case Green Party representatives will withdraw from negotiations and pursue their mandate in opposition and work to hold the government to account.

"The Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan will now seek a meeting with the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leadership to start the process," concluded the statement.

The big two parties led by Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, have already agreed on a policy document which the Greens have been discussing.

The Green Party have 16 TDs after February's election. They had three TDs at the end the last Dáil.

Former Laois Offaly General Election candidate Senator Pippa Hackett is a Green Party senator and has been the party's spokesperson on Agriculture.

The party previously shared power with Fianna Fáil from 2007 to 2011 but eventually walked out of Government amid the chaos of the economic crash.

The party lost all of its Dáil seats in the 2011 election.