Covid-19 lockdown journey excuse: Driving from Mullingar to Galway via Tullamore for a 'pregnancy test'
Laois Offaly Division Garda checkpoint
Lockdown flouting motorists continue to give Gardaí some choice excuses as the venture out for unnecessary journeys during the restrictions designed to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus Covid-19.
Motorists stopped by Laois Offaly Division Gardaí in Tullamore said their journey from Mullingar to Galway was needed to buy a pregnancy test. The gardaí also noticed that the motorist needed a sat nav for the journey.
Gardaí urge to make essential journeys only and to shop local.
