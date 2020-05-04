Young drivers flout the Covid-19 lockdown in Laois in the Slieve Blooms
Garda photos from the Slieve Blooms
Motorists were caught flouting the Covid-19 lockdown rules in the Slieve Bloom Mountains on the Laois Offaly border over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Laois Offaly Division Gardaí reported that the Laois Roads Policing Unit conducted a patrol of area on Sunday evening and found "a number of motorists congregating and not adhering to social distancing" at Glendine.
Gardaí say a number of road traffic offences were detected and fixed charge notices will be issued.
"All motorists were directed to return home," said the gardaí.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on