WhatsApp Support Service launched for 6,203 people with asthma and 9,316 people with COPD in Laois

The Asthma Society of Ireland today launched their new Beating Breathlessness WhatsApp messaging support service which is available to patients with asthma and COPD, and their family and carers.

The current Covid-19 pandemic is a time of particular worry for people with asthma and their families. While people with asthma are not more likely to contract coronavirus, they may experience more severe symptoms if they do so - managing your asthma well has never been more important.

6,203 people have asthma in Laois, while 9,316 people have COPD.

The Asthma Society’s new Beating Breathless WhatsApp messaging service, Sláintecare funded, allows patients to message a respiratory specialist nurse about all aspects of their asthma management. Users can simply save the WhatsApp nurse support service number 086 0590132 to their phones, send their message or support query and one of the Asthma Society’s respiratory specialist nurses will respond as soon as possible. This service complements the existing Asthma Society’s existing Asthma and COPD Adviceline 1800 44 54 64.

The survey, conducted in April 2020 amongst 2,462 patients living with asthma and COPD in Ireland, asked patients about their concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic and found that:

9 out of 10 (92%) people with a long-term respiratory illness surveyed are very concerned or concerned about becoming infected with the coronavirus due to asthma or COPD.

4 out of 10 (41%) feel that there is not enough information readily available on coronavirus and its effect on people with respiratory illnesses.

8 out of 10 (82%) were concerned they would not be tested quickly enough if they do contract coronavirus.

7 out of 10 (71%) were very concerned they will require a ventilator treatment for coronavirus.

6 out of 10 (63%) concerned about contracting a severe form of coronavirus (due to their asthma).

In terms of access to medications, 3 in 10 (34%) people are concerned over high demand, but not supply.

1 in 5 (22%) people stated that they were not confident in their medication use at this time and 3 out of 10 (31%) of people with asthma/COPD have avoided support or healthcare services because they were concerned about the health impact of coronavirus.

The Asthma Society’s Medical Advisory Group members have expressed a concern about seeing fewer patients present at GP and hospital level. The Asthma Society of Ireland encourages asthma and COPD patients to reach out to their GP / Consultant and leave a message. Patients need to be reassured that all healthcare professionals are doing their utmost to look after everyone in this difficult environment and that healthcare professionals will get back regarding your medication / healthcare concerns.

Sarah O’Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society of Ireland, said: “The results of our survey indicate that people with asthma are extremely anxious about coronavirus. People with asthma and COPD are considered to be a higher risk if they do contract coronavirus and therefore they do require additional support in these uncertain times.

“Asked for their greatest concern for the weeks ahead patients responded: “I fear me or my asthmatic child getting the virus and the terror of being separated from him if he had to go to hospital,” and, “I’m worried about not being considered for an in-demand ventilator due to asthma,” and, “that I would not be considered worth saving (due to asthma).”

“We believe that the new Sláintecare funded, Beating Breathlessness WhatsApp messaging service can help users ease some of their concerns right now during the coronavirus pandemic and we believe it will continue to support and assist patients.”

Minister for Health, Simon Harris, said: “Beating Breathlessness empowers people affected by Asthma or COPD to manage their condition, with the guidance of a nurse over WhatsApp’s messaging service. One of the aims of the Sláintecare Integration Fund is for people to become more engaged and empowered in their own healthcare, and this service allows people to do that, with medical support.

“Beating Breathlessness is innovative in how it provides information and support to people who need it, making it easier for people to access these supports anytime and anywhere. It shows how care can be provided even while social distancing, and that there are numerous ways people can access the supports they need during the Covid-19 pandemic, including those offered by the Asthma Society whose services have been even more acutely needed by patients in recent months."

The survey also showed that people with asthma and COPD are quite knowledgeable on Covid-19 and how to protect themselves. Almost all (98%) knew to phone their GP was the first step towards getting tested for Covid-19. Three out of four people (77%) confident in listing how to protect against Covid-19 and confident in listing the symptoms of Covid-19. This is hugely positive as education is key in protecting against Covid-19, especially if a patient is considered vulnerable.

Visit www.asthma.ie for more information about the new Beating Breathlessness WhatsApp service, as well as activities taking place during Asthma Awareness Week, or visit https://www.asthma.ie/10-million-steps-for-asthma for details of the 10 Million Steps for Asthma fundraising campaign.