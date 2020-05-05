Gardai seize 33 dogs and puppies discovered in vehicle search at Dublin Port

Thirty-three dogs and puppies were seized by gardai after two vehicles were searched at Dublin Port.

The Garda Immigration Unit discovered 26 Puppies and 7 adult dogs following a search of two vehicles at Dublin Port. The Gardai had concerns about the animals' health and the manner in which they were being transported.

Officers from the Garda Immigration Unit seized the dogs after the drivers of the vehicles were unable to produce any dog permits or animal passports.

The dogs have been quarantined and are now in the care of the DSPCA.

"Pups under six months old are not permitted to travel from jurisdiction to jurisdiction," said Gardai.

"Dogs were seized, quarantined and are now in the care of the DSPCA. Drivers of vehicles were questioned in relation to purpose of travel."

All the dogs seized and are now in the care of the DSPCA and have been undergoing extensive health checks and follow-up veterinary treatment.

The DSPCA said: "Included in the seizure are two litters of very young puppies, about two weeks of age travelling with their mums. One of the female dogs is also heavily pregnant. Some of the dogs are infested with fleas, some are of a poor body weight and one of the puppies had an infected umbilical cord. There is also concerns that some of the Jack Russell puppies have had their tails docked.

"This case is under investigation and the DSPCA are not in a position to foster or rehome these dogs at this time.

"The DSPCA would like to thank the Gardai at Dublin Port for their diligence and would like to remind the public that we are still working to care for animals in these difficult times.