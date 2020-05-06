HSE seeks planning for new multi-million 50 bed unit in Laois nursing home

The multi-million euro upgrade of the HSE's largest Laois nursing home is continuing with planning permission lodged this week.

The Health Service Executive has applied on May 1 2020 to Laois County Council for permission to build a new 50 bed nursing unit, at St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit in Mountmellick.

The development is to "construct a new build 50 bed unit for the replacement of existing beds including support services, associated site works, reconfiguration/ upgrade landscaping works and associated minor works".

However the Covid-19 pandemic may delay the extension plans.

A comment on the planning application reads that "The dates and timelines on this application may be affected by the emergency Covid 19 legislation".

St Vincent's CNU has about 80 beds in operation. Larger wards were closed some years ago, with the new units to comply with HIQA standards including the provision of en-suite bathrooms. In 2015 the health service watchdog HIQA banned admissions at the hospital. A year later, in 2016, when the ban was lifted, Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan announced funding of €23.7 million for a 130 bed unit.

It is two years this month since the HSE announced a plan to build two new 50 bed units.

This application is for Phase I which was estimated in 2018 to cost €11.5 million. Read that story here.