Laois golf club pays tribute to an active member who died in tragic accident

Mountrath Golf Club has issued a statement in the wake of the death of one of its members on the course in a tragic accident.

The Club's Committee of Management said it was shocked and saddened by the death of Declan Doocey who was an active club member. It extended its sympathies to the Declan Doocey's family.

"The members of Mountrath Golf Club are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Declan Doocey, a very pleasant and popular club member who was held in high regard.

"Declan first joined the club around 2000 and was a member for several years. He worked as a postman and following his retirement he re-joined the club and took up golf again.

"Mountrath Golf Club became a home from home for Declan where he played almost daily with his friends followed by a chat and cup of coffee in the clubhouse. Recently he acquired his own buggy which made the game less onerous. He played in every competition and especially loved golfing with the seniors every Wednesday.

"Declan supported all club activities and his offer along with other club members to volunteer in helping to maintain the course was indicative of his commitment to Mountrath Golf Club. We are a small close-knit rural club where everyone knows everyone, and Declan’s loss has deeply affected all our members and he will be sadly missed within our club.

"Our thoughts are with Declan’s family at this sad time. May his gentle soul rest in peace," concluded the statement.

The club did not comment on the circumstances of the death on Tuesday, May 5.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating. It is understood Mr Doocey died after the equipment he was using went out of control and ended up in a drain.