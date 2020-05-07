Driver arrested and vehicle seized in Laois after Garda search uncovers drugs
Laois Roads Policing Unit arrested a drug-driver at a checkpoint in Portlaoise after the occupant was acting 'suspiciously'.
Gardai smelled cannabis and upon searching the vehicle uncovered and seized cannabis herb.
The driver of the vehicle tested positive for cannabis and cocaine and was subsequently arrested and brought to Portlaoise Garda Station with a court date to follow.
