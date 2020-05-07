Over 8 million smuggled cigarettes seized on their way into Ireland behind 'frozen chicken'

Revenue officers seized 8.4 million cigarettes at Dublin Port on Wednesday as a result of ongoing intelligence led operations.

The smuggled cigarettes were concealed behind pallets of frozen chicken in a refrigerated shipping container that arrived aboard a vessel from Rotterdam.

The ‘illicit white’ cigarettes, branded ‘RICHMOND’, have an estimated value of over €4.1 million, representing a loss to the exchequer of €3.51 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.