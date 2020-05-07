Leaving Cert exams look likely to be called due to Covid-19 say reports

After months of doubts and a deferrment the Leaving Cert exams now look set to be cancelled

It's reported that the Minister for Education Joe McHugh will make a recommendation to his fellow Cabinet ministers on Friday to cancel this year's examinations.

RTE says Mr McHugh will outline possible alternatives to the exams.

The exams were previously postponed to start at the end of July.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, stopped short of endorsing the holding of exams at the National Public Health Emergency Team briefing on Wednesday.

Teachers will be allowed to return to schools on May 18 as part of phase on of easing the Covid-19 restrictions.