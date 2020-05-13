Gardaí issue missing persons appeal for help in tracing Laois woman

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 40-year-old Aine Hetherington who has been reported missing from the Clonkeen area.

Aine has been missing since approximately 12pm on Tuesday, May 13 and was last seen near her home in the Clonkeen area outside of Portlaoise.

Anyone who has seen Aine or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Aine Hetherington