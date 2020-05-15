Portlaoise hospital could help many diabetes patients from several counties who face 'unfair' situation

Progress could provide a vital diabetes service in Portlaoise the absence of which requires people from Laois and other counties to travel to Dublin for care, according to a Laois Offaly TD.

The issue was highlighted by Sean Fleming who said an adult diabetic insulin pump service at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise hospital could help many people.

"There are over 6,000 people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes in the region who are in urgent need of access to an insulin pump which is currently not available locally and people have to travel to Dublin to attend clinics which is totally unfair.

"I raised this matter with the Minister for Health recently and the hospital management in Portlaoise have confirmed to me that they are progressing the recruitment process for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to complement the existing staff and provide a full service in Portlaoise.

"It is good to recognise that the hospital in Portlaoise is pushing for this facility and this will help progress the provision of an insulin pump once funding is available.

"I am raising this matter again with the Minister for Health to ensure funding is provided at the first available opportunity to improve services for people with diabetes in Portlaoise which serves Laois, Kildare, Carlow and Tipperary," concluded the Fianna Fail TD.

An insulin pump is another way of delivering insulin rather than using a syringe or pen.