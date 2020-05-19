WARNING: Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle with 'an unsecured load of bales'

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle (pictured above) with "an unsecured load of bales".

Gardaí from Tipperary stopped the vehicle and have warned road users to "please ensure that bales are tightly secured".

