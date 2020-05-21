Photo call for Laois kids who missed First Holy Communion due to Covid-19

Covid-19 has been especially hard on children who are missing their school friends, their grandparents and even going grocery shopping due to restrictions.

Many hundreds of Laois children are also very disappointed that they can't make their First Holy Communion this May, after buying their beautiful dresses and sharp little suits which they will rapidly be growing out of.

We in the Leinster Express have come up with an idea that we hope can cheer everyone up.

We want you to get dressed up in those beautiful clothes, do up your hair, and get into your garden (when it's not raining!) and have someone take a photograph. Send them to us with your name, school and a message or prayer to your friends or teacher, and we will print them in a special feature in the newspaper and on our website.

Email your photographs to pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com

Bishop Denis Nulty has a special uplifting message for children who were disappointed this year. Watch it here.