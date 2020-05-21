Laois-Offaly TD calls for Minister Bruton to provide clarity on peat harvesting

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly Seán Fleming has called on Minister Bruton to immediately clarify the current situation in regard to peat harvesting on Bord na Móna (BnM) bogs this summer.

Deputy Fleming was commenting as Bord na Móna have halted peat harvesting carried out by contractors on their bogs.

“This issue has arisen as a result of BnM’s application to An Bord Pleanála for substitute consent permits for peat harvesting,” explained Deputy Fleming.

“BnM holds an Environmental Protection Agency licence and is the only licensed peat harvester in the country. They can satisfy their own requirements under planning regulations but when it comes to external contractors on their bogs there appears to be serious unresolved issues.

“I am calling on the Minister to bring clarity to this situation immediately,” he concluded.