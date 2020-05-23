Gardai make public appeal after death of woman pedestrian in car accident

Gardai have appealed for help from the public with an investigation into a fatal collision which has led to the death of a woman pedestrian nearly four days after a car accident near Athy.

On Wednesday, May 20 Gardaí from Athy and Emergency Services personnel attended at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

The collision occurred at approximately 4.30pm on the R418 at Nicholastown near the south Kildare town.

Gardai say the woman, who was aged in her late 50s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to Beaumont Hospital.

She was pronounced dead on Saturday, 23 May 2020.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was also taken for medical treatment. He was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardai say a full examination of the crash scene and car was carried out by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and PSV officers.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed in the case.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Athy Station on 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.