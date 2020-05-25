PICTURE: Shocking! Gardaí have impounded a vehicle that was parked in a disabled bay
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí have impounded a vehicle that was parked in a disabled bay.
The incident occurred in Dublin City and the car had no disabled permit and no tax.
The vehicle was impounded and Gardaí issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to the driver.
This car was parked in a disabled bay in Dublin city-centre – No disabled permit, no tax! Vehicle impounded, fixed charge notice issued #OperationEnable pic.twitter.com/lmDtXzCVXC— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 23, 2020
