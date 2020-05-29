ALERT: Gardaí issue warning over bogus tradesmen currently under investigation

Gardaí have issued a warning to members of the public over bogus tradesmen currently under investigation.

There have been a number of very recent reports of bogus tradesmen operating in the Kilkenny and Carlow areas are currently under investigation.

Gardaí said: "We urge all people to exercise caution when employing people to carry out work on your home and always satisfy yourself as to the authenticity of the tradesperson/caller.

"Use the Garda Bogus Caller cards which are available through Community Alert groups or your local Garda Station. Report unwelcome visitors to your local Gardaí."

Check out the card below: