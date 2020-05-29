'Appalling' number of children and adults wait for hearing tests in Laois and Offaly

It is 'appalling' that nearly 1,400 people in Laois and Offaly and 'alarming' that more than 900 of these are children are waiting for hearing tests, according to a Laois Offaly TD.

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley made the comment after obtaining new figures which show the total number of people awaiting Audiology services in Laois/Offaly is 1,376.

"These figures are appalling. While it is understandable there were no clinics being held over the past 3 months because of Covid 19, now that they have restarted it is time for this service to be scaled up and expanded.’

“The breakdown of these figures paints an alarming picture. There are a total of 1376 people awaiting the services in the two counties, 902 of these are children.

"In Laois there are 458 children over four years of age waiting for services and 238 in Offaly plus 206 children under four years in the two counties. Of huge concern is the fact that 504 of these children are waiting over 2 years for services. For children over four years of age, there are 266 waiting in Laois over two years and 151 in Offaly.

“The effects of these long waiting lists are having a detrimental impact on people’s lives. Children who can’t hear properly are missing out on learning in schools and colleges and their development is being hampered.

“Adults who are waiting years for hearing aids and services are also facing problems in the workplace and socially. The elderly need to avail of these services as they can be excluded from normal activities such as attending bingo, listening to the news or having normal conversations with other people. The Government need to realise that people’s quality of life and their ability to function is at stake here.

“The root of these problems is understaffing. Currently, we are informed there is only one full-time audiologist to cover four counties, Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath and two part-time in Laois/Offaly. These workers are obviously doing their best to provide a service. Our understanding is that there is approval for two more audiologists to be appointed and they now need to be put in place," he said in a statement.