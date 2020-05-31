€130,000 for new parking spaces in two Portlaoise housing estates

More than €230,000 is set to be spent on two Portlaoise housing estates which are getting new parking spaces in the coming weeks.

Marian Avenue is getting €103,000 worth of road works to create 15 parallel parking bays. €44,400 is the parking spaces. Another €58,700 will also be spent to improve the rear access road into the estate on the Abbeyleix road.

St Brigid’s Place is getting €30,743 for new parking spaces, funded by Laois County Council.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley has welcomed the work, which is funded under the Community Involvement Road Works Scheme 2020. A local contribution will be added to the funds by the communities.

The works were part of a long list for Portlaoise Municipal District for 2020, which she formally proposed at their May meeting.

She asked when the St Brigid’s Place work will be done.

Council engineer Wes Wilkinson said he hopes to meet residents on site in the next three weeks, and hopes the work will be done this summer.

Two more Laois towns are getting work under the CI roadworks scheme.

Cloncullane/Cribben, Ballyroan is to have €78,583 spent on remedial works, drainage and surface overlay.

Balladine Heights, Abbeyleix is getting a grant of €13,565 for footpath and kerbline alignment.