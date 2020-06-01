Charity announces date for reopening of shops across Ireland

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI), Ireland’s second largest charity retailer, are set to re-open their 116 stores across the country on June 8.

As per the Government’s roadmap for reopening society and business, phase two will come into effect on June 8 with more easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The charity has one store in Laois located on the Main Street in Portarlington.

NCBI shops provide a vital role in raising funds for the delivery of frontline services to those who are blind or visually impaired. The charity provides practical and emotional support, rehabilitation services and other training designed to help people with sight loss to live independently and confidently.

Rosie Henson, NCBI Head of Retail said “we are delighted to be reopening all our 116 stores on June 8th with new stock inside, all steam cleaned just for you. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to meeting new ones.

“All premises have been modified with protective screens, floor markings and we’ll ensure all our customers abide by social distancing practices.”

Already the announcement of reopening the stores has been met with much excitement by loyal NCBI customers on social media. As customer Billy Bunzari said “I won't queue for Dunnes or McDonalds but I will queue for hours for NCBI Rathmines to open.”

NCBI stores sell quality preloved clothes, furniture and bric a brac. Anyone wishing to make a donation of these items or volunteer in their local store can contact www.retail.ncbi.ie for full details.