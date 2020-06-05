Trolley figure spike at Portlaoise hospital while there is the capacity elsewhere

The number of people waiting for a bed in Portlaoise hospital has spiked according to the latest figures from nurses and midwives.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation report that there are 112 people waiting on in Emergency Departments or wards in hospitals around Ireland.

Of these, nearly 10% or 11 patients have been deemed as needing inpatient treatment at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. All were on trollies in the hospital's Emergency Department (ED / A&E).

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Naas, Tullamore as well as St James's and Tallaght in Dublin.

Naas had one patient waiting while Tullamore had nobody on a trolley. St James's had two and Tallaght had seven patients waiting.

The HSE Covid-19 hospital occupancy figures show that as of 8 am on June 4, there was one empty bed while there was 38 vacant beds in Tullamore. Naas has 7 spare beds, St James's 123 beds while Tallaght has zero empty.